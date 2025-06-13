A Grantham-born scientist has been knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours List for services to science and to defence.

Sir Vernon Gibson grew up on Dysart Road and attended Huntingtower Road County Primary School and the King’s School.

He said he felt “humbled to be recognised in this way,” adding: “Growing up as a boy in Grantham I never imagined such a thing could happen.”

From Grantham schoolboy to knight—Sir Vernon Gibson’s science journey inspires. PHOTO: Supplied/Stuart Conway

Sir Vernon credits much of his career path to his headteacher Herbert Pacey and final-year teacher Peter Harden at Huntingtower Road, along with Chris Cumbers and John Bomphrey at King’s, saying his eyes were opened to the “wonders of science” during his education.

The honour reflects a distinguished career that has taken Sir Vernon from local playing fields to the heart of national scientific policy.

He made history as the first member of his family to attend university, going on to study chemistry at Sheffield.

After completing his degree with first-class honours and winning the RD Haworth Prize for topping his class, Sir Vernon pursued his doctorate at Balliol College, Oxford, before continuing research in the United States, funded by NATO.

Returning to the UK, he was appointed professor of chemistry at Durham University in 1992—then the youngest person to achieve that position at the university.

He later joined Imperial College London with his wife, Sue, a fellow academic chemist.

In 2008, Sir Vernon moved into industry, joining BP as chief scientist and helping to guide the company’s transition to renewable energy.

He entered public service in 2012 as chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Defence.

In 2020, he joined the Prime Minister’s Integrated Review Taskforce, where he advised on science and technology for defence and security. His work helped secure a £6.6 billion uplift in defence research and development funding.

He returned to the Ministry of Defence as chief scientific adviser in 2023 to help sustain critical sovereign capabilities.

Throughout his career, Sir Vernon has received notable accolades, including the 2020 Lord Lewis Prize.

The official citation states that he “has led on some of the most sensitive issues of national security, including chemical and biological defence, and the UK’s nuclear deterrent.”

Though his achievements have reached the highest levels, Sir Vernon remains proud of his Grantham roots.

As a teenager, he played football for St Anne’s, Beedon Park and occasionally for Grantham St John’s—the team managed by his father, Dennis. He later captained his college football club, which fielded four teams.

His sister, Professor Valerie Gibson, is also a noted physicist and has supported Grantham’s Gravity Fields Festival in recent years.