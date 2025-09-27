Paraphernalia was a fashion shop based at 7 North Street, Grantham, and later run by Ruth Catlin after her daughter Frances’s marriage in 1970, writes Grantham Civic Society.

Frances Elizabeth Thurlby Catlin started the fashion shop Paraphernalia at 7 North Street in the late 1960s.

Prior to this, Frances had been a model in London.

Frances and Ruth Catlin brought fashion and flair to North Street. Photo: Supplied

In September 1970, after Frances’s marriage, the business was taken over by her mother, Ruth Catlin.

Ruth also ran a driving school called the Thurlby School of Motoring.

Ruth advertised in the Grantham Journal that she stocked sizes “10–18 for all age groups and include the following firms: Emcar, Jinty, Frederick Starke, Charles Creed, Shubette, Rhona Boy, Peter Barron, Simon Ellis, Barrie & Kilbirnie Knitwear and a new firm of children’s clothing, Kidstuff, produced in Swedish PVC.”

How the area looks nowadays. Photo: Supplied

The shop was open from 10am to 5.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Ruth Bemrose Thurlby had married George Francis Catlin in 1935.

Captain Catlin, of the Lincolnshire Regiment, was killed in Normandy on July 12, 1944, aged 33, and is buried in Bayeux War Cemetery. Ruth died in Grantham in 2007.