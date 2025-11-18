For their November concert at ChristChurch, Grantham Choral Society presented a moving programme of remembrance and peace-themed works, writes James Bone.

The scheduling of this season’s concert during the week of November 11 by the Grantham Choral Society, augmented by the choir of Grantham Prep School at ChristChurch, Finkin Street on Saturday, was especially apposite given its overarching title of ‘Peace and Remembrance’.

Five works presented in the second half of the concert had particular associations with national acts of remembrance, being either settings of words by Great War poets or pieces composed during, immediately after, or on the anniversary of that conflict, including Ivor Gurney’s almost heartbreakingly unbearable ‘In Flanders’.

In contrast, and appropriately enough, three exceptionally well-known pieces by German composers writing in the first half of the 19th century were performed in the first half, and, at the end, Will Todd’s ‘Blessed are the Peacemakers’ provided a kind of epilogue.

Mendelssohn’s cantata ‘Verleih uns Frieden’ (‘Grant us Thy peace’) made a perfect introduction to the theme of the evening, with expressive and even phrasing in all parts.

Tenor soloist Sam Madden, accompanied by Stephen Bullamore at the piano, created a mood of resigned and peaceful nostalgia with Schubert’s ‘Du bist die Ruhe’ (‘You are repose’), and this was continued in the choir’s performance of Schubert’s very well-known setting of the 23rd Psalm.

The Choral Society’s hallmark, under the able direction of conductor David Humphreys, has become clean phrasing and accurate dynamic control, and Stanford’s ‘Song of Peace’ and ‘Pray for Jerusalem’, which followed, afforded both choir and soloist the opportunity to display these qualities.

In the time I have followed the activities of the choir, its sound has become pleasantly fuller across the range and, post-Covid, it has now become a force to be reckoned with.

This solidity and firmness was evident in two adaptations of well-known hymn tunes—Ralph Vaughan Williams’s Old 100th, and Herbert Brewer’s ‘God is our hope and strength’.

Choir and organ were particularly well matched in the former, with accompanist Stephen Bullamore’s brassy registration for fanfares (as Vaughan Williams wrote, ‘for all available trumpets’) and growling, descending subterranean pedal tones leading to the massive and very satisfying plagal cadence at the end.

Mark Blatchly’s ‘For the Fallen’, a setting of Laurence Binyon’s immortal lines from ‘The Winnowing Fan’, dating from 1915, was a revelation.

It was impossible to remain unmoved as the choir wove their separate lines around and through the organ texture, which included ‘The Last Post’, and once again achieved a satisfying fullness of tone at the climax without being coarse or forced.

This was also characteristic of Sam Madden’s performance of Ivor Gurney’s ‘In Flanders’, where the yearning for a lost world was palpable in the phrasing, each line building on the last.

A second, more contemporary setting of works by poets from the Great War, by Jonathan Dove in his ‘For an Unknown Soldier’, offered some unusual perspectives and novel sounds.

In ‘The Call’, for instance, the tenor and bass section was joined by children from the choir of Grantham Prep School and the tenor soloist.

This excellent children’s choir had been very well prepared, were perfectly in tune, and were unfazed by the percussive and rhythmic tattoos in the piano accompaniment set against the male adult voices trudging along, march-like: this particular sound world was quite different and fascinating.

David Humphreys’ approach to programming, so as to allow for new and unfamiliar repertoire, is commendable.

Elgar’s setting of Laurence Binyon’s ‘The Fourth of August’ in ‘The Spirit of England’, Op. 80, presented the performers with the greatest challenge of the evening.

Often, and not improbably, described as his ‘War Requiem’, Elgar makes the greatest demands on choir, soloist, and, in this case, accompanist, all of whom have to draw out an immense variety of timbre and dynamic, from massive fortissimo to the subtlest pianissimo whispering.

Contrary to what might be expected of a work bearing such a title, there is nothing in the slightest bit jingoistic or tub-thumping about it, notwithstanding the occasional ‘nobilmente e grandioso’ marking.

The choir’s magisterial opening entry in the first movement, ‘The Fourth of August’, with ‘Now in thy splendour’, set a confident tone, with tenor soloist Sam Madden’s high Gs soaring magnificently above the choral texture.

Sopranos and altos together, followed by tenors and basses, were very impressive in the passage ‘We step into the grandeur of our fate’.

This was moving stuff indeed—singing with raw passion and feeling—but nowhere more so than at ‘Vampire of Europe’s wasted will’, complete with clangorous open fifths ringing out with appropriate venom and vim.

This was the stuff to make the hackles rise.

The choir’s recent experience with Verdi’s Requiem will probably have helped here, as there is more than an echo of Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius in ‘The Spirit of England’. The Choral Society’s stature, presence, and capability continue to grow.

I look forward to hearing the Society’s performance of the Nelson Mass in May.

On current form, it will be a concert not to be missed, as neither are the two Christmas Carol Concerts in December.