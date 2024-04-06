A museum is giving people the chance to put their favourite items on display in a bid to increase visitor numbers.

The Community Cabinet at Grantham Museum allows individuals or groups to display anything they want for a month, with the aim to “bring the community into the museum,” said director of exhibitions Shannon Davis.

She added: “The idea is that local businesses, schools or groups can show what they want, whether it be a collection or something they are passionate about.

The first display showcased items beginning with P.

The first display in March had a theme of items beginning with P and attracted a selection of Peninsula War memorabilia, a postage stamp collection and Pokemon cards.

“They can then use that space to show what they want and it shows something that the Grantham people want to see,” added Shannon.

“It also lets people take control for themselves and they will then be more interested to come into the museum.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

The project - funded by South Kesteven District Council’s High Street Heritage Action Zone fund - is also an incentive to get more people into the museum as visitor numbers have not recovered since the lockdowns as a result of the pandemic.

Shannon added: “Since Covid a lot of people have forgotten we are open.

“I think this is something that not other museums do as most are like here’s some stuff now look at it.

“We are working with people to create an exhibition and walking them through how to maybe make note cards for the display, dress the cabinet up and get them really involved.”

Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications for the museum, has been helping behind the scenes to get the project up and running, as well as get more people through the museum doors.

She said: “The Grantham Museum is here to tell the story of Grantham people.

“The initiative is here to enable everyone to have the opportunity to share those stories and not just the ones many are already familiar with.

“We love to hear about everyone's memories and achievements and it's important to share all the wonderful things which people from our town have done.

“That's what makes us a community. We hope that sharing these memories will create more conversations and a stronger sense of pride within our lovely town.”

The museum, which is open Thursday to Saturday, plans to hold its next display at the end of April. People can get involved by emailing: info@granthammuseum.org.uk