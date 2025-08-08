A woman who turned her life around after sleeping in a tent now wants to help others do the same — but is appealing for help to start.

Beverley Jones, who re-registered her online store Wickerbys as a CIC in July, hopes to create a welcoming space in Grantham for people facing homelessness, disability or hardship.

The project is in its early stages, lacking volunteers, funding and premises.

Beverley Jones hopes to feed and support others facing hardship — but needs help to begin. Photo: Supplied

Beverley, a former Grantham childminder and nursery owner, lost her home, business and health following a traumatic experience.

“My health deteriorated, and I was unable to work or pay my bills due to the trauma and my worsening disability. I ended up selling my house, lost my driving licence permanently, and became homeless — living in a tent.

“This led me to distance myself from services, and my trust in people had gone.

Reports of people seen sleeping rough across Grantham in places like Dysart Park have increased in recent months. Photo: RSM Photography

“It’s taken a long time to rebuild my life, gain qualifications and start to feel trust again — although it’s something I still work on every day.”

Now determined to get the project off the ground, she hopes people will rally behind her.

She said the isolation and fear she experienced at the time still stay with her.

Concerns have been raised over safety and rough sleeping in Grantham parks such as the Heroes Commemorative Orchard. Photo: RSM Photography

Although she found housing and began to recover, Beverley said support was lacking — something she hopes to change.

“If services had been provided through non-judgemental organisations — a soup kitchen and disability support groups all in one place — life would have been easier. Maybe it wouldn’t have taken me years to get back on my feet.

“There are so many barriers in life, especially when you're at the bottom, and without help, there’s no way to start rebuilding.”

SKDC and partners say they are exploring legal steps as rough sleeping impacts Grantham parks and open spaces like Sedgwick Meadows. Photo: RSM Photography

She hopes to offer food, warmth and dignity to those in need — but needs the community’s help, whether through funding, donations or time.

Her vision includes a soup kitchen, deaf café, support groups, and job training.

She said a project like this could help tackle rising homelessness in the town and reduce complaints about tents in parks, but stressed it would require a multi-agency approach and the right premises to move forward.

Despite recent discussions with another charity about a joint approach — combining accommodation, support services and food provision at a shared site — the project remains in its infancy.

Originally an online food hamper store, Wickerbys was re-registered as a CIC to better serve the community.

Her experience of homelessness and living with type 1 diabetes shaped the inclusive model she hopes to build.

She explained that she understands the challenges of living with a condition that can limit people or require adaptations — driving her commitment to a truly supportive environment.

She is now calling on the community for help.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone.

“This is why it’s so important that Wickerbys CIC gets off the ground — so the challenges faced by the homeless and disabled can become a thing of the past.”

To get in touch with Wickerbys CIC, visit www.wickerbyscic.co.uk or email wickerbys@outlook.com.