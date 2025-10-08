A gourmet hot chocolate and dessert shop opens in a town centre this month.

Naughty Delicious, founded by Gareth and Rosie Phillips, will launch at Unit 24 of the George Centre in Grantham on Saturday, October 25.

The shop specialises in gourmet Belgian hot chocolate served at 63°C, which Gareth describes as the perfect drinking temperature.

Gareth Phillips at the Oakham Castle Food Festival. Photo: Supplied

The menu also includes chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies and cream, toasted marshmallows, s’mores and handmade chocolates.

Gareth, 47, from Empingham, started the business in a pop-up shop behind the Twisted Trout pub in the Rutland village in August 2025 after leaving a long career in video games and electronics.

He helped launch Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and Grand Theft Auto V before moving into precision engineering as managing director of Corby-based Intelliconnect.

Gareth and Rosie Phillips at a food festival in Oakham, where their products gained a following. Photo: Supplied

He is studying for a master’s in strategic leadership at Lincoln.

Rosie, co-founder and wife, works as a career consultant while studying for a master’s in career development and leadership in Nottingham.

Gareth said his wife inspired his passion for food and drink.

Gareth Phillips toasting a marshmallow at the Empingham site, part of the Naughty Delicious menu. Photo: Supplied

Since launching, the couple have built a loyal following, with an early Oakham food festival drawing customers through word of mouth.

“Naughty Delicious was born of a desire to bring joy with high-end products,” said Gareth.

“The first couple of months have been great, the product has had amazing feedback and we have some wonderful regulars.

A gourmet hot chocolate topped with Oreo and Biscoff, served at Naughty Delicious. Photo: Supplied

“We started looking for a suitable location within 30 minutes of Empingham not long after we realised we had a product people wanted.

“When we spoke with the George Centre owners and the other businesses located within, there was a lot of positivity about all the new independent shops opening and we loved the building itself and the history.”

Customers at the October 25 opening will get free toasted marshmallows with every hot chocolate.

A chocolate cookie sandwich, one of the signature desserts offered by Naughty Delicious. Photo: Supplied

The new Grantham store will also serve tea and coffee.

The Empingham site will remain open with reduced hours until the Grantham business can support new staff.

The couple plan to add crumbles to the menu, explore shops in Stamford and Oakham, and pledge to pay the Real Living Wage.