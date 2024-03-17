A man continues to be frustrated with damp and mould in his home despite a housing association saying the problem was treated promptly.

Since November 2022, Richard Pusey has been trying to get the damp in his South Witham flat sorted with EMH Homes, which oversees his property.

However he said “I am at the end of my tether” as nothing has been resolved.

Richard Pusey.

Mr Pusey, who lives alone with his dog, said: “I have been constantly trying to get in contact with the housing association.

“The damp is everywhere. I’ve had problems with my lungs and I think it’s from the damp.

Some of the damp in his South Witham flat.

“I have mental health issues and it’s been playing on my mind. I am so down at the minute I feel like curling up in a ball.

“They just don’t seem to be interested at all. I feel like I am just a number to them.”

EMH Homes visited Mr Pusey’s property last week and said they found no evidence of damp and mould.

Mr Pusey has also got mould in his home.

Ian Davies of EMH, said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould, and have a dedicated team of operatives on hand to help resolve any reported issues.

“Mr Pusey first reported damp and mould to us on November 21, 2022, and we attended promptly.

“We have commissioned specialist contractors to visit on a number of occasions and have acted on their recommendations to treat the damp and mould to prevent it returning.

“Our housing management team is currently engaging with Mr Pusey to address his concerns and to offer further support.

“We actively encourage customers to report damp and mould, and have a dedicated damp and mould contact for them to do so.

“Damp and mould can be reported to us on our website via myhomeonline, by emailing dampandMould@emh.co.uk or by calling 0300 123 6000.”