A supermarket has announced that 82 petrol stations will be going cashless.

Asda petrol stations in Grantham and Lincoln are amongst the locations that will be moving to a ‘pay at the pump’ only location.

It has been reported that the reason to move to a cashless system is because more than 90% of payments are already made via a card or contactless device.

Asda have announced 82 of its superstore petrol stations will be going cashless.

Asda staff working at the petrol stations will also reportedly be redeployed to other stores.

What do you think of the petrol stations going cashless? Let us know in the comments below