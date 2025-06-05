Thousands of homes could be built across towns and villages in South Kesteven — and documents have shown where they are likely to be built in the coming years.

New and expanded allocations set out in South Kesteven District Council’s updated housing strategy include more than 1,400 extra homes in Grantham alone, with other large-scale proposals in the Deepings, Bourne and Colsterworth.

The updated plan responds to a higher government-set target, which now requires at least 17,720 new homes to be delivered between 2023 and 2043 — an increase of nearly 30 per cent on the previous figure.

Thousands of new houses are set to be built across the district. Stock image: iStock

Council papers reveal new sites have been earmarked and existing allocations expanded, following a review of land submitted by developers and landowners. Residents will soon be asked to have their say on the proposals.

Grantham and the Deepings are expected to absorb the lion’s share of new development. Grantham alone has more than 1,400 homes proposed through new or expanded sites, including 874 to the north of Gorse Lane and 530 to the south, which also includes Gypsy and Traveller accommodation.

Development sites have been set out in the new local plan. Picture: Stock

Meanwhile, the Deepings would see more than 1,100 additional homes, with the largest new site earmarked for land east of Linchfield Road, delivering 840 homes.

But while some areas will see major growth, others have had their housing numbers reduced.

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks site in Grantham is now proposed for 3,000 homes instead of 4,000, and sites at Belton Lane in Grantham and Millfield Road in Market Deeping have been removed altogether due to concerns over highways and site strategy.

This means that although Grantham sees an additional 428 homes once the barracks reduction is factored in, the area facing the most additional housing under the new plans is the Deepings — with 1,119 new homes planned.

Cabinet members approved the additional consultation on Tuesday, June 3, and an eight-week public engagement period is due to begin in July.

Council leaders are encouraging residents to have their say on where and how development should take place, to ensure growth is supported by suitable infrastructure and community facilities.

Coun Rhys Baker, cabinet member for environment and waste, told council leaders on Tuesday: “This plan represents the best of the options available. We have to find places to build homes — the government has spoken.

“I know some people dislike development, but I do think people dislike cowardice and shirking responsibility an awful lot more, and we haven’t ducked the hard choices here.”

He added: “That doesn’t mean we accept any development, wherever or of whatever quality — it has to be carefully managed and planned, which is what this plan does.”

He continued: “My message to residents is: get involved. Read the proposal. What is good? What is bad? What would be good with some changes? Talk to your parish and town councils, talk to your district councillor, get onto the website in July and make your voice heard — because we actually want to hear from you.”

A full breakdown of which sites are new, expanded, reduced or removed is available below.

Ancaster:

- NEW: Land north of Wilsford Lane – 58 dwellings

- REDUCED: Land off St Martins Way – 62 dwellings, down from 65

- UNCHANGED: Land on east side of Ermine Street – 26 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Wilsford Lane (South) – 35 dwellings

Barrowby:

- NEW: Land east of The Drift and south of Low Road – 455 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Low Road – 270 dwellings

Barkston

- UNCHANGED: Land East of Honington Road - 54 homes

Baston:

- INCREASED: Land fronting Deeping Road and King Street – 283 dwellings, up from 86

Billingborough:

- REDUCED: Land west of Pointon Road/former Aveland School – 130 dwellings, down from 140

Bourne:

- NEW: Land south-west of Raymond Mays Way – 270 dwellings

- INCREASED: Land at Mill Drove – 441 dwellings, up from 285

- INCREASED: Land north of Mill Drove – 326 dwellings, up from 172

Claypole:

- NEW: Doddington Lane – 86 dwellings

Colsterworth:

- INCREASED: Land east of Stamford Road – 310 dwellings, up from 70

Corby Glen:

- NEW: Land fronting Bourne Road and Swinstead Road – 293 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Land north of Bourne Road – 144 dwellings

Grantham:

- NEW: Land north of Gorse Lane – 874 dwellings

- NEW: Land south of Gorse Lane – 530 dwellings plus 2ha for approximately 20 Gypsy & Traveller pitches

- REDUCED: Prince William of Gloucester Barracks – 3,000 homes, down from 4,000, includes 8ha of employment land

- INCREASED: Land east of Sheepwash Lane – 84 homes, up from 72

- INCREASED: Grantham Church High School Playing Fields – 88 homes, up from 76

- REMOVED: Station Approach – 268 homes removed due to deliverability concerns

- REMOVED: Belton Lane – 628 homes removed due to significant highways impact

- UNCHANGED: Spitalgate Heath – 3,700 homes plus 11ha of employment land

- UNCHANGED: Rectory Farm (Phase 2) – 1,150 homes

- UNCHANGED: Rectory Farm (Phase 3) – 404 homes

Great Gonerby:

- UNCHANGED: Land off Church Lane – 86 dwellings

Harlaxton:

- NEW: Land west of The Drift – 112 dwellings

- REMOVED: Land west of The Drift (previous version) – 24 dwellings removed due to full planning permission already being granted

Langtoft:

- UNCHANGED: Land north of Dickens Close, Stowe Road – 55 dwellings

Long Bennington:

- UNCHANGED: Main Road (South) – 50 dwellings

Morton:

- UNCHANGED: Land south of Edenham Road – 48 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Folkingham Road – 71 dwellings

South Witham:

- UNCHANGED: Land north of Mill Lane / High Street – 133 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Thistleton Lane and Mill Lane – 34 dwellings

Stamford:

- REDUCED: Stamford Gateway (Exeter Fields) – 105 homes, down from 180, also includes 5ha of employment land. This allocation could be further changed and increased, however, if plans for 268 homes are approved by SKDC next Thursday.

- UNCHANGED: Stamford North – 1,350 homes

- UNCHANGED: Stamford East – 320 homes

The Deepings:

- NEW: Land east of Linchfield Road – 840 dwellings

- NEW: Towngate East – 104 dwellings

- INCREASED: Priory Farm Land – 193 dwellings, up from 18

- REMOVED: Millfield Road – 200 dwellings removed; focus shifted to the east of the Deepings

- UNCHANGED: Towngate West – 73 homes

- UNCHANGED: Linchfield Road – 680 homes

Thurlby:

- UNCHANGED: Obthorpe Lane – 86 dwellings

- UNCHANGED: Part of Elm Farm Yard – 50 dwellings