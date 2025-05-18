A community is being invited to a day of football fun, in aid of a charity which supported a primary school teacher with kidney disease.

Alice Carline is hosting The Bottesford Family Football Festival next month, aiming to raise as much money as possible for Kidney Care UK.

The charity supported her boyfriend Alfie Morley, a teacher at Redmile Primary School, who has lived with kidney disease since birth, and in 2022, aged just 21, Alfie received a life-saving transplant from his mum.

George, Alfie, and Alice after running the Robin Hood Half Marathon.

Alfie and Alice’s brother George Carline have already run the London Marathon in aid of the cause, with Alice set to take on the run next year.

Alice said: “We want to raise as much as possible. It’s just incredible the amount of support Kidney Care UK gave us. We can’t thank them enough.

“A lot of people don’t realise it’s a mental journey as well as a physical one, and with their support, and connecting us to other patients, you don’t feel as alone.

Alfie in hospital for his transplant.

“We want to give back to the people who helped us, and give to others what we had.”

When Alfie has his transplant, he was relying solely on one kidney working at 8%, as the other had stopped working when he was four.

Without the kidney transplant, the only outcome would become regular dialysis to extend his life, and Kidney Care UK’s support was vital to the family during this time.

The couple both live in Bottesford, and are encouraging the community to rally around and enter teams into the fun five-a-side tournament.

Alfie and George running the London Marathon for Kidney Care UK.

Alfie and George after the London Marathon.

It will be held at Bottesford FC on Saturday, June 7, and will be followed by a party at the Rutland Arms.

As well as the football matches, the event aims to encourage families along too with a bouncy castle, bar, barbeque, raffle, and silent auction.

“We just want to make it a fun football tournament, it’s more of a laugh than a competition,” Alice added.

“Knowing the people Alfie works with they’ll probably be drinking pints while doing it, and his dad is putting together a team of dads from Redmile.

“We’re also trying to get local football clubs to sign their vets teams up.”

Alfie and George running the London Marathon for Kidney Care UK.

So far Alice, Alfie, and George have raised £6,743 with their London Marathon run, and donations can still be made via their Enthuse page.

To sign up a team for the football tournament, donate a raffle prize, or sponsor the event, contact Alice on alicecarline9@gmail.com or 07951 187745.

It is £10 per player to enter, and free for spectators.

Alice added: “A huge thank you to Bottesford FC for hosting, The Vale of Belvoir Lions for their incredible support, and The Rutland Arms for being amazing supporters of our marathon fundraising — and, of course, for hosting the after-party.”