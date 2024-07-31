Sports activities are being held for kids this summer.

The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust are hosting eight days of sporting activities for children, aged six to 12 years old, from Monday, August 5 until Thursday, August 8 and then from August 12 until August 15 at the Belvoir Cricket Ground in Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, croquet, tri-golf, hockey and archery.

The activities cost £30 per day or £100 for four days.

Sessions begin at 9am and run until 3pm. Children are also asked to bring a packed lunch, water bottle, suncream and just in case, a raincoat.

For more information and to register, email neil@bcctrust.org.uk.