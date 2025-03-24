Nearly £2,000 of funding will help a town college offer young adults with disabilities vital physical and social opportunities.

Grantham College has secured £1,887 of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Movement Fund to support the 'Let’s Move Project.'

The initiative will involve clients of the Day Break Centre, offering young adults with learning and physical disabilities adapted sports.

Local facilities such as the tennis and squash clubs, along with the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, have partnered with the project to provide accessible sports opportunities.

Sarah, from Grantham College, said: “We are delighted to have secured this investment.

“Our clients at the Day Break Centre have enjoyed a variety of sessions.”

“It is making a noticeable impact on many clients’ confidence.”

The funding from Sport England’s Movement Fund will allow the project to expand and provide local young adults with vital physical and social opportunities.

The project aims to enhance well-being by promoting communication and teamwork.

The sessions help participants improve their confidence and social skills while fostering better interactions.