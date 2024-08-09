A fundraiser has been launched for the children of a woman who died after a car hit them last night (Thursday).

The campaign on GoFundMe has so far raised more than £4,500 of its £5,000 target from more than 120 donations, but in his description he says he wants to “raise as much as we can”.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the incident on Barrowby Road, Grantham, at about 6.40pm on Thursday (August 8).

Three people were injured when a black Nissan car left the road and hit them.

The 40-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the two children sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The incident saw two air ambulances attend.

The fundraising page was set up by Ian Hayes after he was contacted by several different members of the public.

The page urges people not to speculate on what happened, but said: “Let’s help as much as we possibly can.

“The devastating news we got yesterday evening has hit home to us all, especially being in our local community.

“Let’s show these children what a community and town we are and stand beside them and their family in this difficult time.”

This wishing to donate can find the fundraiser here.

Police have said that specialist officers are supporting the children.

Hundreds have taken to social media to pay their respects to the family, including on the Grantham Journal’s Facebook page.

Chris Pell said: “Such awful news, there's isn't any words that can heal the pain the poor family must be going through.

“As a father of two it's my worst nightmare anything like this happening. Prayers and thoughts to the family.”

Clare Stimson said “My heart just breaks for them poor babies. RIP beautiful lady and I hope both the kids will be ok and have all the love and support they need.”

Michelle Edmundson-Harris said she did not witness the incident itself but was a few cars back when it happened.

“I want to commend the people that rushed in to help while the emergency services were on their way,” she said,

“What an absolutely tragic waste of a life and those poor children that will live with one person's actions and life choices forever.”

St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham has opened its doors for the day for those wishing to light a candle or spend time in quiet reflection.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life last night of a mother, and of the injuries of two children with her,” they said.

“Our prayers are with her family and friends, and especially the two children.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and for drink driving after he failed a roadside breath test.

Investigators are now appealing for information to try and piece together what happened and are asking anyone who can help to get in touch.

The force is appealing for dash cam footage of the vehicle before or after the collision.

Nearby homeowners who possess CCTV or have parked vehicles which may have valuable dash cam video are urged to retain the footage and contact the force.

You can contact police by emailing SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk and quoting incident number 352 of Thursday, August 8.