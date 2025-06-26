A much-loved miniature train that has delighted children for generations could soon be replaced as a fundraising drive gets under way.

For more than 20 years, the small engine has circled Belton Estate’s vast outdoor playground, near Grantham, becoming a treasured part of many family visits.

Now, National Trust staff hope to retire the ageing engines and invest in a more environmentally friendly and accessible alternative.

The miniature railway remains a favourite attraction for visitors at Belton Estate. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

“The train is such a special part of the Belton experience, and we want to make sure families can continue to enjoy their rides for years to come,” said Charlotte Beaver, visitor experience and operations manager at Belton.

“We know the costs for a new engine will be very high, especially with the desired accessible compartment and electric engine, so as a charity we really appreciate any support people can give.”

Currently, two trains operate in rotation to allow for maintenance. However, both are increasingly prone to breakdowns, often due to debris on the tracks.

Children and families take a ride on Belton’s much-loved miniature railway. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

Visitors can donate £5 towards the new engine by texting Belton to 70525, or contribute in person at the estate’s Info Hub or train shed.

Meanwhile, Hull Trains is supporting a refurbishment of the miniature station as part of the wider project.

The train operates from Thursday to Sunday during term time, and daily during school holidays.

Visitors enjoy a sunny day aboard the miniature train at Belton Estate. Photo: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

The estate is also seeking volunteer drivers to help bring joy to future generations. Roles can be found at nationaltrust.org.uk/volunteer.

Belton Estate, near Grantham, features a 1300-acre deer park, historic house, café and the National Trust’s largest outdoor playground.