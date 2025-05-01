Residents will come together this weekend to honour the memory of George Garrett with a fundraising drive to support care home residents.

A year after George’s death, his family and the community are rallying to help provide ice creams and treats for the residents of Fairview Farm, Gloucester Road, in Grantham, as part of a campaign to make their days out more enjoyable.

George, well known for his helpfulness in returning supermarket trolleys, will be remembered through a £1 donation drive.

George Garrett.

This initiative, which started following a conversation with a resident who had a son at the home, aims to raise funds for Grantham and District Mencap Limited, which oversees the venue.

Donation buckets will be available inside Morrisons supermarket on Friday (May 2) from 10am to 6pm, and Saturday (May 3) from 10am to 5pm.

A second bucket will be placed at Digby’s Café, a place George often visited.

Grantham town councillor Linda Jackson (Ind), who is leading the fundraising effort, said: “The people of Grantham are coming together to remember George – it was nice to see the balloon on his bench in Morrisons for his birthday.

“The café where George would go was near the bus station, and people would ask George to take the trolley back while they went to catch the bus and keep the £1.

“So, with this in mind, the idea was to remember George each year by nominating a chosen charity.

“It’s a wonderful way for the people of Grantham to give back in George’s name.

“We hope the donations will help the residents enjoy their outings more fully."

Visitors can also donate directly to Fairview Farm, with payments marked “George.”

George’s death on May 4, 2024, sparked tributes from hundreds of people who had known him throughout the years. A number of memorial efforts have also since been put in place to remember him.

The Mencap charity is grateful for the ongoing support, as it helps to cover not only treats but other vital needs for the residents.