A long-serving coach driver will take one final journey along a much-loved route before his funeral as part of a heartfelt farewell.

Alan Cartwright, the co-founder of Osbournby-based A&P Travel, died earlier this month after more than six decades on the road.

His funeral will take place in Grantham on Friday (June 6), with a procession led by a vintage coach and three of the company’s own vehicles.

Alan Cartwright with his son Paul. (45883737)

The procession will start from Leasingham at 12pm through Sleaford, Ancaster, Barkston and Manthorpe before arriving at Grantham Bus Station at 1pm and continuing to St Wulfram’s Church for a 1.30pm memorial service.

The route, which mirrors many of the firm’s regular pick-up points, will give those unable to attend the service an opportunity to pay their respects by standing at their usual stops.

“After 62 years of driving, this will sadly be the very last time that Alan will depart from Grantham Bus Station,” wrote his son Paul in a statement on A&P Travel’s Facebook page.

“We hope to give Alan the legendary send off he deserves and we would love to see as many of you as possible at some point throughout the day.”

Paul also thanked well-wishers for their “very kind comments, cards, flowers and gestures received” since Alan died.

“We’ve received so many kind words from all corners of our coaching community and customer base. We are truly so grateful,” he said.

A cremation will follow at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm, and a celebration of Alan’s life will be held at The Refectory, Grantham College.

Alan began his career in Grantham and later drove for AC Williams in Ancaster before founding A&P Travel with Paul in 2006.

Known for his warmth, professionalism and passion for travel, Alan was described by friends and fellow drivers as a “true legend” and an “ambassador for the industry”.