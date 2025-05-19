A celebration of wit, melody and mischief awaits music lovers when The Wandering Minstrels visit.

The Gilbert and Sullivan group will perform The World of Gilbert and Sullivan at St John’s Church, in Grantham, on Saturday, May 24.

The gala evening will include excerpts from beloved operettas such as The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore and The Gondoliers, presented in traditional style and period costume.

The Wandering Minstrels will bring period-costume operetta to Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Performers include Helen Winter, Alexandra Ferrari, Charles Mills, Stephen Godward and Tim Hurst-Brown, with musical accompaniment by Peter Hewitt.

“The concert is a light-hearted evening of excerpts from the Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas, presented in period costume and performed in traditional style,” said Tim.

“This event is bound to be extremely popular, so members of the public are advised to purchase their tickets early in order to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets, priced at £12 and including interval refreshments, can be purchased via info@thewintersingers.com, from St John’s Church, or on the door.