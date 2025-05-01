A town gallery will join a worldwide celebration of printmaking with Print Day.

On Saturday, May 3, from 10am to 4pm, Grantham’s Union Street Gallery will host interactive demos, displays, and workshops showcasing printmaking techniques.

The gallery, next to the Lidl car park, has showcased local artists and supported the Grantham Is A Gallery project, bringing art into the town.

Local artists will guide visitors through various printmaking techniques. Photo: Supplied

Gallery director Darren Whiting will demonstrate lino cut printing on a large hand press, bought for the Grantham Is A Gallery project.

Darren, alongside other local artists, is eager to share the art of printmaking with the community, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with the creative process.

“We are really excited to be taking part in this worldwide event and inviting people to come in, find out how the new printing press works, and see lots of different ways printmaking is used in art and crafts,” said Darren.

Enjoy printmaking demos, workshops, and displays at Union Street Gallery on May 3. Photo: Supplied

“It’s a perfect opportunity for people to find out more about how to get involved in art with us here and the Grantham Is A Gallery project, where we are getting art out into the town.”

Donna Drouin will lead a Gelli Plate Taster class for £15, materials included.

Artist Jane Millum will guide visitors in creating printed stamps with foam and paint, followed by a floral collage workshop.

Other techniques on display include tetra pack etching, drypoint, and collagraph.

The event is free to attend, though children must be accompanied by an adult.

For details on the event and workshops, visit the gallery’s website or contact the team by email.