A long-awaited £41.5m road improvement scheme, described as a “game changer” for Nottinghamshire, has been formally approved by government.

This morning (Thursday), the Department for Transport confirmed approval of the full business case for the A614/A6097 Corridor scheme, which will see vital improvements made to key junctions between Bingham and Ollerton.

Widening of Ollerton Roundabout, White Post Roundabout, and Lowdham Roundabout will be prioritised as part of the scheme, increasing capacity at these key traffic pinch point.

Meanwhile, better signalling will be installed at the A6097 Bridgford Street/Kirk Hill junction, while the Warren Hill junction will be simplified with the construction of an extended merge lane.

Nottinghamshire County Council visualisation of the Ollerton Roundabout improvements.

Work on the scheme is due to begin in January, with the improvements being delivered alongside new housing developments and economic growth plans.

The aim is to tackle congestion and improve connectivity in this part of Nottinghamshire, which in turn will reduce emissions, lead to faster and more reliable journeys, and open up better access to jobs, services, and development.

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward met with Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander at 10 Downing Street this week to agree the funding.

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward meets with Transport Minister Heidi Alexander at 10 Downing Street. Photo: Submitted.

Ms Ward described the upgrades as a big step forward for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands, saying: “This project is a big win for our communities.

“I’m driving this investment because better transport means better lives. This multi-million investment we’re putting into the A614/A6097 corridor is a game changer for North Nottinghamshire.

“By tackling congestion at key pinch points in Edwinstowe, Lowdham, Ollerton, and Blidworth, we’re not only reducing journey delays and improving bus journeys, but we’re also making it quicker and easier for people to get where they need to be.

“That means more time for families, better access to work and services, and a real boost to productivity and well-being. This funding will significantly improve the daily lives of local residents, whilst opening up the potential for new homes and drive economic growth in the area.

“We’re laying the foundations for cleaner, greener, and more accessible travel, whether you’re walking, wheeling, cycling, or taking the bus.”

The £41.5m improvements are being made with £31.5m support from the Department for Transport, £24m of which is from their Major Road Network Programme.

£7.5m is from the East Midlands Combined County Authority, using Transport to City Regions government funding, and £10m from Nottinghamshire County Council.

White Post roundabout. Photo: Submitted.

Sherwood Forest MP, Michelle Welsh, has been a driving figure for the scheme and praised the news.

She said: “It’s official, the A614 and Ollerton roundabout improvements are go.

“This is fantastic news for Sherwood Forest and the whole of Nottinghamshire after years of false promises by the previous government.

“The Department for Transport has now approved the Full Business Case, unlocking over £24m to get this project moving.

“After years of hard work, we’ve finally got this over the line.

“I’m excited to see spades in the ground and work begin without delay.”

Nottinghamshire County Council leader Mick Barton at Lowdham Roundabout: Photo: Submitted.

A full business case for the scheme was submitted by Nottinghamshire County Council in March 2024 by the previous administration.

Current leader, Mick Barton, said “This is excellent news for Nottinghamshire, and we are delighted that the scheme has now received approval from the government.

He added: “There is no doubt that these improvements are long-awaited for the people of Nottinghamshire and whether it is motorists, residents, or the local economy – there are benefits for all.

“Anyone who has travelled along this route at peak times will know why this scheme is so important and that is why it is vitally important that we can now progress with this scheme to reduce congestion but also improve road safety.

“The scheme will unlock significant economic development along the route, including housing, and we are proud to be delivering improvements for the benefit of Nottinghamshire families and communities.”

Next steps will see Nottinghamshire County Council sign contracts and work alongside partners to deliver the scheme.