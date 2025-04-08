A game server company is launching its own broadband for a shopping centre.

CreeperHost, based in the George Shopping Centre in Grantham, is launching its own broadband service for businesses in and around the centre.

The company, which launched in 2011, provides a flexible server hosting for popular multiplayer games such as Minecraft, the game which inspired the ‘creeper’ name. A creeper is a character in the game, which has recently had a film version made.

Staff at CreeperHost. (left to right) Travis Nicholls, Paul Taylor and Christian Wraight

A majority of the connectivity the server actually provides is unused, so chief executive Paul Taylor decided to offer this connectivity to other businesses.

He said: “We have considerable excess capacity we can offer to local businesses and even residents.

“The bandwidth is of higher quality than normal due to our requirements for lower latency than normal web browsing requires.

The George shopping Centre in Grantham

“Synchronous upload and download with lower latency means fast uploads of marketing materials, backups of data, videos for advertising like TikTok, ability to do high quality live streaming and more.”

The server currently provides connectivity for games all around the world, with countries including Los Angeles, Sydney, Japan, Hong Kong and many more.

Paul tried to launch the service when they first opened, however there were problems with previous owners.

Also, businesses started to leave the centre, so Paul “gave up”.

However, the centre was taken over by new owners several years ago, so Paul relaunched the broadband idea.

He said: “The newest owners, I think they genuinely want to improve the centre and bring it back to life.

“So, this combined with the influx of new tenants has given me the energy to try and push forward with this once again.”

CreeperHost is offering the broadband at £35 per month, but £25 for businesses within the centre.

This will be offered without contractual terms so no one is locked into a long-term contract.

In the future, Paul hopes to expand the broadband to further in the area.