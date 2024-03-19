Public open space could be built on by a council if it is found to be a feasible location for housing.

About an acre of grassland between Kesteven Road in Stamford and Christ Church Close is used as a playing field by children and by people walking dogs.

That area, along with a garage block and hardstanding off Kesteven Road, has been identified in a report being considered by South Kesteven District Council on Thursday (March 20).

The location of the garages, hardstanding and public field off Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

If the site is to be considered for new homes, advice will be sought by the council before it lodges a planning application due to the loss of public open space. The report mentions that either the whole area or part of it could be used.

The council’s housing overview scrutiny committee will look at 18 garage sites in the district with a view to them being investigated as places for future council houses or flats to be built.

Specific garages listed in a report to the committee are: Stamford’s Kesteven Road, Essex Road, Burnside Avenue, Mountbatten Avenue, Windsor Close and Kings Road; Grantham’s Gorse Rise, Byron Avenue, Commercial Road, Queensway, Munton Fields and Greyfriars; and Colsterworth’s High Street and The Close.

The garages off Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Google

Also on the list are Cringle Way in Great Ponton, Green Lane in Dry Doddington, Newark Lane in Carlton Scroop and Claypole Road in Stubton.

Work had already started on a former garage site at Elizabeth Road, Stamford, where four council flats are being built.

