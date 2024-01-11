Two Grantham garages have been shortlisted as finalists for awards.

Bear and Bee Garage, in Ruston Road, and EU Linco, in Swingbridge Road, have been shortlisted as finalists in the CAT (Car Aftermarket Trader) awards.

EU Linco Grantham has been shortlisted for Factor Branch Team of the Year, and Bear and Bee Garage has been shortlisted Independent Garage of the Year, alongside owner Russ Holden who is shortlisted for Rising Star of the Year.

EU Linco is based in Swingbridge Road, Grantham.

Steve Eales, manager of EU Linco Grantham, said it feels “good” to be listed as a finalist.

He added: “I think halfway through last year we started getting a bit more business.

“We’ve had more people wanting to use us more because of our prices.

“It would be excellent [to win the award]. I think we are one of the smaller factories in town and we have started to grow more.”

Russ Houlden, owner of Bear and Bee Garage.

Bear and Bee Garage opened on October 30, 2023.

Russ Houlden, who is nominated for two awards with Bear and Bee Garage, said it would be a “total surprise” to win Independent Garage of the Year, as he only opened in October last year.

He added: “We are only just starting out and are nowhere near where we want to be.

“We are looking to make improvements and continue to move forward. It's nice to be recognised for doing the right things.

“We aren't for a second expecting to win this, there are some incredible garages in this award final, some very well established names in the industry.

“They may not mean a lot to you, but some of these garages are run by individuals who train the industry.”

On his nomination for Rising Star of the Year, Russ added: “Being nominated as a rising star feels a little bit like a mistake.

“People would coin it as imposter syndrome, but it is always a feeling of I could do more.

“I don't know who has nominated me for this, nor do I know what they have said to get me to this point.

“I am thankful to them and appreciate the support.”

The other awards in the CAT Awards include: Factor Chain of the Year, Training Scheme of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Environmental Award, Achievement Award, Supplier of the Year, Industry Partner of the Year and Garage Concept of the Year.

Anyone who wishes to vote in the awards can do so at https://www.catmag.co.uk/article/cat-awards-2024-shortlist/.

The winners will be at an awards ceremony in Manchester on February 15.