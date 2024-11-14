A garden centre and animal farm is set to expand creating more jobs after plans were initially delayed as a result of “painful” shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melton Borough Council has given approval for an extension to Little Jack’s Farm and Garden Centre on Orston Lane in Bottesford, near Belvoir Castle.

The extension, which will create up to six jobs, will enable the business to increase the size of its shop, cafe and play areas, but will also include two first-floor flats for employees.

Little Jack's Farm and Garden Centre in Bottesford. Photo: Google

Planning documents estimate the six jobs would break down into two full-time and four part-time extra members of staff.

The family-run business previously received permission from the council to expand in 2018, but after being forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdowns, was unable to carry out its plans.

The farm, which opened in 2008, has ponies, goats, sheep, chickens and rabbits, with indoor and outdoor play areas, as well as the garden nursery.

The documents said: “During these lockdowns, Little Jack’s Farm & Garden Centre was forced to close. The business closures were painful for the owner, workers and customers.

“The unusual circumstances of the pandemic led many previously profitable businesses to cease trading and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic meant it was a difficult time to expand the business.”

The documents added that the owner “now feels more confident about business expansion”.

The business currently employs six full-time and 11 part-time members of staff.