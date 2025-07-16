Famous gardening faces delighted fans at an annual show.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the eighth annual Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show, near Grantham, which was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. Adam Frost with fans Emma Wright and Samantha Dew. Photo: Iliffe Media

Among the draws for visitors was the appearance of celebrity gardeners Adam Frost, who is a regular face on BBC’s Gardeners’ World, and David Domoney, the co-host of ITV’s Love Your Garden.

As well as talks on the marquee stage, both took the time to speak to visitors, sharing their insights. Together with Belvoir Castle’s head gardener Andy Tudbury, they also ran a question and answer session with the audience. During Saturday’s session, the trio shared their favourite plants - lemon verbena for David, oak tree for Adam and rose for Andy - as well as what they really thought of their co-presenters Monty Don for Adam and Alan Titchmarsh for David.

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. David Domoney speaking on stage. Photo: Iliffe Media

Adam also spoke about his career, starting at Barnsdale Gardens in Rutland alongside Geoff Hamilton, and frequently referencing his own garden in neighbouring Stamford.

Other highlights for visitors included an array of plant stalls including Baccara Plants, which attracted not only human visitors but also beautiful bees and butterflies too.

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. One of the plant stalls with Belvoir Castle behind. Photo: Iliffe Media

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show 2025. Adam Frost, Belvoir Castle's head gardener Andy Tudbury and David Domoney during a Q and A. Photo: Iliffe Media

BBC Radio Leicester’s Karen Gimson also ran a children’s tent for the younger visitors, showing them how to pot their own strawberry plants to take home.

There were also tours of Belvoir Castle’s own stunning grounds to explore - the picturesque destination for the wedding of Lady Violet Manners, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, only a few weeks before.

Did you go to the show? What did you think? Share your views in the comments below.