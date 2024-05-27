Visitors will get to see gardens as part of a national scheme.

The Old Stables in Allington, near Grantham, will open this Saturday (June 1) from 2pm until 6pm as part of the National Garden Scheme.

Guests will discover a third of an acre of the gardens with its courtyard, shrubs and trees, as well as colourful mixed borders.

There are also island beds with perennials and flowering trees. There is also a chance for guests to enjoy what is around then by sitting down in the summerhouse.

Admission is £4 for adults and children can enter for free.

The National Garden scheme raises over £3 million each year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.