Gas leak leads to road closure in Bottesford
Published: 08:44, 07 August 2025
| Updated: 08:47, 07 August 2025
A gas leak has closed a road in Bottesford.
Emergency services and energy company Cadent were called to Grantham Road in Bottesford at about 6.45am this morning (Thursday, August 7).
The road is currently closed between the junctions of Walkers Close and Easthorpe Road due to a gas leak. It is understood there are three fire engines at the scene.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.