A gas leak has closed a road in Bottesford.

Emergency services and energy company Cadent were called to Grantham Road in Bottesford at about 6.45am this morning (Thursday, August 7).

A gas leak in Bottesford. Photo: John Bryant

The road is currently closed between the junctions of Walkers Close and Easthorpe Road due to a gas leak. It is understood there are three fire engines at the scene.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.