Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Gas leak leads to road closure in Bottesford

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:44, 07 August 2025
 | Updated: 08:47, 07 August 2025

A gas leak has closed a road in Bottesford.

Emergency services and energy company Cadent were called to Grantham Road in Bottesford at about 6.45am this morning (Thursday, August 7).

A gas leak in Bottesford. Photo: John Bryant
A gas leak in Bottesford. Photo: John Bryant
A gas leak in Bottesford. Photo: John Bryant
A gas leak in Bottesford. Photo: John Bryant

The road is currently closed between the junctions of Walkers Close and Easthorpe Road due to a gas leak. It is understood there are three fire engines at the scene.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Traffic and Travel Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE