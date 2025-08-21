A Welbourn academy is celebrating the achievements of this year’s GCSE pupils — with particularly impressive results by its science pupils.

Sir William Robertson Academy has seen many students awarded the highest grades across a wide range of subjects.

Notably, the academy has seen impressive results achieved by its GCSE triple science pupils, with 93% of candidates achieving grades 9-4 in biology, chemistry, and physics. PE and French results were similarly strong, with pupils achieving 95% and 82% grades 9-4 respectively.

SWRA pupils Evie Harris and Nia Ribeiro-Nelson. Photo: SWRA

Just some of the academy’s high-flying students was Tabitha Rose Reep, who achieved a grade 9 in English language; grade 8s in English literature, art and design, French, and history; grade 7s in biology and geography, and grade 6s in maths, chemistry, and physics.

Another high-scoring student was Perry Sansom, who achieved grade 8s in English language, maths, physics and geography; grade 7s in English literature, biology and chemistry; grade 6s in design and technology and French, and a merit in Level 2 extended maths and sport.

Harrison Shepherd received grade 8s in English language and geography; grade 7s in English literature, biology, computer science, and French; grade 6 in maths as well as a pass in Level 2 extended mathematics; grade 5s in chemistry and physics, and a distinction* in business studies.

SWRA pupil Lola Huntley and Ellie Smith.

SWRA pupil Tabitha Rose Reep. Photo: SWRA

Ellie Smith was awarded grade 8s in biology, physics and French; grade 7s in English language, maths, and geography; grade 6s in English literature, chemistry, drama, and PE and a pass in Level 2 extended maths.

Arthur Wilkinson also had some fantastic results, including grade 8s mathematics and French; grade 7s in English language, biology, chemistry, physics, and geography; grade 6s in English literature, computer science and media studies, and a distinction in Level 2 extended maths.

Kizzi-Ella Chapman achieved grade 8s in maths and French; grade 6s in English language, biology, chemistry, physics, geography, and media studies; a grade 5 in English literature, and merits in music technology and Level 2 extended maths.

SWRA’s vocational as well as academic subjects have also seen a strong showing, with 76% of BTEC sport students and 69% of NCFE business students awarded Level 2 Distinction*- Level 2 Pass (equivalent to GCSE grades 9-4) and 68% of CACHE childcare students achieved distinction-pass grades.

SWRA pupil Luke Cousins. Photo: SWRA

SWRA pupil Kizzi-Ella Chapman. Photo: SWRA

Charlotte Daniels, Evie Harris and Ellie Whiteside all achieved distinction grades in sport, and Luke Cousins and Hannah Lynn were awarded Level 2 Distinctions in business studies. Lauren Fawkes and Scarlett Hinchcliffe achieved Level 2 Distinction Stars in childcare.

Mark Guest, headteacher, said that everyone at the academy is “immensely proud” of all their pupils:

“This cohort of students were in Year 7 when the Covid pandemic struck, but they have shown great resilience and a passion to succeed,” he said.

“These results are a fitting testament to their hard work, commitment and the excellent teaching they have received throughout their time at Sir William Robertson.

“I am delighted that we are welcoming so many of this year group back into our sixth form – great things lay ahead for them.”