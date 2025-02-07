Home   Grantham   News   Article

Swinstead darts marathon raises £2,552 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 09:00, 07 February 2025

A 12-hour darts marathon has raised £2,552 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The annual charity event at Swinstead Village Hall, organised by Mark Woodruff and the Swinstead Darts Team, received generous donations from local supporters and businesses.

A statement from the village hall committee offered "massive thanks" to all those who organised the event and to those who made kind donations.

The Swinstead darts marathon raised £2,552 for air ambulance service. Photo: Supplied.
The money will go towards supporting critical care services for patients in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The next marathon is scheduled for October 2025. For more information, email markwoodruff911@btinternet.com.

The air ambulance charity provides life-saving procedures on-site before transferring patients to hospitals.

