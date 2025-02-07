Swinstead darts marathon raises £2,552 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance
A 12-hour darts marathon has raised £2,552 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
The annual charity event at Swinstead Village Hall, organised by Mark Woodruff and the Swinstead Darts Team, received generous donations from local supporters and businesses.
A statement from the village hall committee offered "massive thanks" to all those who organised the event and to those who made kind donations.
The money will go towards supporting critical care services for patients in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
The next marathon is scheduled for October 2025. For more information, email markwoodruff911@btinternet.com.
The air ambulance charity provides life-saving procedures on-site before transferring patients to hospitals.