Generations have come together for a harvest celebration and a generous foodbank donation.

Pupils from Carnarvon Primary School and Fosse Way View Care Home, both in Bingham, made a donation to Bingham Food Warriors on Friday (October 10).

Both the primary school and care home residents and their families had collected a selection of long-life products to be donated to the foodbank, and came together to hand over the goods at The Old Courthouse.

Back from left, Carnarvon Primary School teacher Cath Story, Bingham Food Warriors volunteer Elizabeth Hutchison, resident Georgina Youdell of Fosse Way View Care Home, Natalia Zakrzewska, and Fiona Benning of Fosse Way Care Home, with front from left, Carnarvon Primary School pupils Lydia Benson, 8, Beau Neville, 8, Lily-Isia Score, 9, and Molly Birkle, 9. Photo: Iliffe Media/David Dawson

Fiona Benning, wellbeing coordinator at HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, said: “It was amazing, there was boxes and boxes of food.

“We got some from residents’ families too, and the school was fantastic.”

Donations included items such as tinned and canned goods, biscuits, and pasta.

Among the care home residents who attended was Georgina Youdell, a former teacher, who relished the opportunity to spend time with the young pupils.

Children from the school also visited the care home the day before, where they sang songs and read out loud from their favourite books.

“The residents love the children coming in,” Fiona added.

“We do have them come in quite a bit. I’m a Bingham person, so I’m a big believer in bringing the community into the care home — the residents want to be a part of the community. Some of the children don’t have grandparents, and some of the residents don’t have grandchildren, so it is nice for them to interact across the generations.”

The donations were gratefully received by Bingham Food Warriors, and were so plentiful they also helped other organisations too.

Elizabeth Hutchinson, of Bingham Food Warriors, said: “Bingham Food Warriors were thrilled to receive a generous amount of food donations.

“So much so, in fact, that we were able to share a portion with The Friary Centre, dedicated to helping the homeless. With the remaining contributions, Bingham Food Warriors crafted food parcels that were distributed among local residents.

“Our primary mission is to save food from ending up in landfills. We invite everyone to join us on Saturday mornings at The Old Courthouse to help in our efforts to reduce food waste.”