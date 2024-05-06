Tributes have been paid to a “gentle” giant of Grantham.

George Garrett, 78, of Riverside and Welham Street, in Grantham, died on Saturday (May 4) following a short illness.

He was widely known in the town as Grantham’s ‘Gentle Giant’ and was widely loved by all who knew him in the town.

George Garrett.

Born on what is now the site of Morrisons in 1946, George was known for making local residents smile, having decided to be a friend to all, and was even named as one of the 100 best things about the town.

When Morrisons opened, instead of fighting against the store taking up residence in his birthplace, George made the supermarket his second home, even celebrating his 70th birthday at the store's café in 2016.

George was recognised by a familiar flat cap, a stooped stance and hails of “Alright, Boy” or “Nowt to do wi’ you” and could often be seen collecting trolleys in the Morrisons centre.

George Garrett.

A statement has been released by George’s family who said: ‘We are devastated as a family that our Gentle Giant George has passed away.

“George was such a constant character in all of our lives, known and loved by all in Grantham. He was a loving uncle, brother in law and great uncle to his close family and will be deeply missed.

“He was the oldest surviving of eight brothers and a sisters - we have great comfort now knowing George is back with all of them and Dolly his mum.

The fundraiser for George's memorial.

“We would also like to thank the outpouring of love from the local community, your kind words and memories have been a great comfort.”

A fundraiser has been launched by Grantham councillor and long-time friend Tim Harrison.

Coun Harrison suggested initially that the money could go to a public bust or memorial. However, the family have asked for donations to first go towards a memorial headstone to give George a fitting tribute.

The GoFundMe has already raised nearly £3,000 of its £15,000 goal and Councillor Harrison suggested the memorial could go in Morrisons centre under the clock.

“George was probably unique in that I don’t know of anyone who didn’t like him. He was the epitome of Grantham Together,” said Coun Harrison.

“So rather than mourn George, I would love to celebrate his life and remind future generations of this genial giant.”

In their statement, the family said: “We are overwhelmed with the kindness and love shown for George.

“We hope to get a fitting tribute for George, to celebrate him and his life.”

Following the announcement of George’s death, residents took to social media to share their stories of the familiar face.

Posting on Facebook, Helen Tyler said he was “loved and respected by many, many people - a gentle giant.”

Lysha Brocklesby said: “My kids always loved talking to him when we saw him.”

Suzanne Gray added: “He always took time to speak to my children when they were in their pushchairs. He was a legend and will be sadly missed by the people of Grantham.”

Johnny Walker recounted: “I used to play snooker at the snooker hall back in the 70s and when George would collect glasses he would say, ‘Are you alright, boy?’”

Siobhan Sheridan said it was the “end of an era”, adding: “What a lovely, gentle man. May he rest in peace.”

Richard Anthony Stubbs wrote: “I remember George at the cattle market 50 years ago when I was a lad. He was liked by everyone.”

Maria Garner promised that Grantham would “come to a standstill” for George’s funeral.

“Businesses will close, and everyone will stand outside to pay their respects to him.

“You wait and see, there will be an outpouring of love for George that day.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed, however, it is hoped that it will include a procession through the town.