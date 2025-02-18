Children can get crafty and enjoy free snacks at a town bookstore this half-term.

From today (Tuesday, February 18) until Saturday, youngsters can enjoy free bookmark-making sessions at The Reading Room, in Grantham, with no need to book in advance.

The venue, located at The George Centre on High Street, will be open from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9am to 5pm Thursday to Saturday.

The workshops will take place throughout half-term. Image: The Reading Room

Free squash and snacks will be provided to keep children refreshed while they get creative.

Visitors can also browse a selection of children’s books while enjoying the activities.