Full House presents The Three Bears at Grantham Guildhall
Enjoy slapstick fun, heart-warming twists and family adventures with a hilarious fairy tale remix for children aged three and over.
Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host The Three Bears on Tuesday, October 28, offering families a high-energy theatre adventure.
Produced by Full House Theatre and Daryl & Co in association with The Culture Trust, the show flips the classic Goldilocks tale on its head, featuring slapstick chaos, surprises and heart-warming twists.
Suitable for children aged three and over, the 45-minute performance celebrates love, laughter and families of all shapes and sizes.
Tickets cost £12 for adults, £8 for children, and £1 for babes in arms (available from the box office).
The show begins at 2.00pm.