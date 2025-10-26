Enjoy slapstick fun, heart-warming twists and family adventures with a hilarious fairy tale remix for children aged three and over.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host The Three Bears on Tuesday, October 28, offering families a high-energy theatre adventure.

Produced by Full House Theatre and Daryl & Co in association with The Culture Trust, the show flips the classic Goldilocks tale on its head, featuring slapstick chaos, surprises and heart-warming twists.

Suitable for children aged three and over, the 45-minute performance celebrates love, laughter and families of all shapes and sizes.

Tickets cost £12 for adults, £8 for children, and £1 for babes in arms (available from the box office).

The show begins at 2.00pm.