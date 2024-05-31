Grantham girl, 7, has 16 inches of hair cut for Little Princess Trust
A seven-year-old girl has had her hair cut for charity.
Annabelle Kirkpatrick, from Grantham, had 16 inches cut off yesterday (Thursday, May 30) instead of the intended 14 inches for the Little Princess Trust.
Helen Storey, Annabelle’s mother, said: “It went really well. You can see from her little face how excited and happy she was with it.
“It was 16 inches in the end we cut, making sure we left enough hair to get it in her bun for her dance show in a few weeks.
“She also managed to raise £540 so far, which is close to her total of £700!”
Annabelle’s hair was cut by Maria Jones.