A seven-year-old girl has had her hair cut for charity.

Annabelle Kirkpatrick, from Grantham, had 16 inches cut off yesterday (Thursday, May 30) instead of the intended 14 inches for the Little Princess Trust.

Helen Storey, Annabelle’s mother, said: “It went really well. You can see from her little face how excited and happy she was with it.

Annabelle looks at her hair that would be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Maria Jones cutting Annabelle's hair.

“It was 16 inches in the end we cut, making sure we left enough hair to get it in her bun for her dance show in a few weeks.

“She also managed to raise £540 so far, which is close to her total of £700!”

Annabelle was very happy with the final result.

Annabelle's hair is still long enough to keep in a bun.

