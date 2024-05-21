A seven-year-old girl will have her hair cut for charity.

Annabelle Storey, from Grantham, will have 14 inches of hair cut on Thursday, May 30, to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Helen Storey, Annabelle’s mother, said her daughter is “very excited” to have her hair cut.

Annabelle Storey, 7.

She added: “We had spoken about it for a while and she was wanting to have her hair cut anyway.

“I explained to her what the Little Princess Trust was and she said she wanted to help little girls who didn’t have long hair like her.

“She is a little sweetie.”

Annabelle Storey will have 14 inches of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

Helen said she will be sad to see her daughter’s long locks go, but she is “very proud” of what she is doing.

She added: “It’s going to help other children. I also think she will really like having it cut because she wants to wear a ponytail to school instead of having it down!”

Annabelle is having her hair cut on May 30.

Annabelle is raising money via a GoFundMe page.

Send us your news to news@lincsonline.co.uk.