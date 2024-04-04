A nine-year-old has pledged to ride 50km for bone cancer research after being inspired by the story of another young rider and pony lover.

Hanna Caslin, a pupil at Colsterworth CE Primary School, has committed to participating in the Bone Cancer Research Trust’s “Canter for a Cure” campaign.

The initiative calls on riders to ride, trot, or canter up to 50, 100, or 250km in April to fund vital research into primary bone cancer.

Hanna Caslin was inspired to record her 50km travels after hearing about Dylan's story.

Hanna's already begun her challenge at Bulby Equestrian Centre, near Bourne, riding as much as possible and utilising an app to measure how far she travels each time she’s on horseback.

Motivated by the tale of Dylan Ward, a fellow nine-year-old battling bone cancer, Hanna found her cause.

Dylan, whose love for ponies mirrors Hanna's own, has been a beacon of inspiration. Despite his own struggles, Dylan's determination to ride for the cause has ignited Hanna's passion.

Hanna Caslin loves riding and has been learning for two years.

"Me and Dylan are the same age and we both love ponies,” said Hanna.

"I felt sad for people like Dylan, especially because we're the same age and I want to help people to get better.

"I want to do other challenges on ponies as well because it makes me happy to help people and I get to spend more time with the ponies."

Hanna Caslin on one of her beloved horses.

Hanna has loved ponies all her life and been taking riding lessons for over two years.

She is currently a member of the Pony Club and also working on gaining Pony Club badges run at the Bulby Equestrian Centre.

She simply loves to be around ponies, whether it is riding them, helping to prepare them for lessons, or just looking after their welfare.

Hanna out riding.

With the support of her parents, Aga and John, Hanna's urging the community to rally behind her cause.

“We are immensely proud of Hanna and what she has achieved so far at such a young age. Many thanks to all that have donated,” they said.

“The local community has been incredible. Her riding school gave permission for Hanna to complete the challenge using their ponies and people at her past and present primary schools, The Bythams Primary and Colsterworth CE Primary, have been incredibly supportive.”

The nine-year-old has already raised £140.

Despite the recent inclement weather, Hanna remains undeterred, her spirits buoyed by the overwhelming support from her local community.

Her fundraising efforts, documented on social media platforms managed by her parents, have already garnered significant support.

With £140 raised so far, Hanna is well on her way to her target of £300. Those wishing to support her can visit her JustGiving page here.

