Girl guides have honoured a Grantham philanthropist with a commemorative bench.

The Grantham Division unveiled the memorial in Wyndham Park during a ceremony to commemorate the contributions of Lady Maria Welby to the town's welfare in the early 20th Century.

Lady Maria alongside husband, Sir Charles Welby, MP and mayor of Grantham, played an instrumental role in various community initiatives, including Grantham Hospital and the King's School.

Necia Redfern Grantham guides Division Commissioner, Venetia Welby, the Mayor of Grantham and Eileen Widowson President of Grantham Girl guide

Notably, she championed women's welfare in Grantham, a legacy continued by the Lady Maria Trust, established in her memory in 1920.

The bench, funded by the Trust's final donation, holds profound significance for the Grantham Girl Guides.

It symbolises Lady Maria's enduring impact and their commitment to her values.

Venetia Welby, Lady Maria's great-great-granddaughter, expressed gratitude, stating: "She would have been thrilled to be celebrated in this way."

The event saw the presence of the Mayor of Grantham, members of the Welby family, and Grantham Girl Guiding representatives.

Further funds issued to the guides by the trust will be used for outings to places such as Trusthorpe Beach and Nottingham Theatre.