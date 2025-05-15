A non-profit ladies’ shooting club is hoping to encourage more women to try the sport and break the misconception that it’s a ‘man’s sport’.

Girls and Guns first started in 2022, as clay shooting fan Laura Boswell decided to create her own group as a way to channel her grief after her mother died of myeloma that same year.

She joined forces with fellow shooting enthusiast Megan Fox, and in 2023, the duo decided to expand Girls and Guns from its origins in Northampton to Orston Shooting Ground and Walkeringham gun club in Gringley on the Hill.

Girls and Guns club event

Both Megan’s parents are into shooting, so the sport was always part of her life.

“It is amazing seeing so many people enjoying what we're so passionate about,” she said.

Girls and Guns club event

“I've been in the shooting background for many, many years — that is why I wanted to really come along and start seeing more ladies in the sport and it's so lovely, you see people that grow friendships by coming on the day.

“Some ladies don't want to travel that far, so we've got two areas that we can start to cover and try to get more ladies into the sport, whether they want to compete, go on to game shooting, or just want to come and try it and have a fun day out with their friends.”

All abilities are welcome at Girls and Guns, from those who have never picked up a gun right up to competition level, and the only charge is the cost charged by the shooting ground.

Megan Fox and Laura Boswell

The ladies meet once a month from March until September, out of game season.

In September each year, Girls and Guns also organises a fundraising event and over the last three years, have raised just under £9,000 for Kettering Dialysis Unit, where Laura’s mum was cared for.

“We just try to keep the event close to where Laura’s mum was, and closer to Laura’s home because the charity event is about her mum,” added Megan.

Girls and Guns club

On Saturday (June 28), the Ladies Clay Shooting event will be taking place at Orston Shooting Ground, and it includes levels one, two, and three for all types of experience with prices ranging from £55 to £68.

People can email Megan at girlsandguns2023@hotmail.com to book their place.