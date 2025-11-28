Families across Lincolnshire are invited to join a new festive celebration featuring Santa, lasers and rave beats.

Grantham Events Company is holding its first-ever Christmas HANDS UP! Family Rave tour, kicked off on Sunday, November 23, in Stamford and continuing through Bourne, Grantham and Newark in December.

The events promise high-energy entertainment for children aged two to 12 and accompanying adults, featuring live DJs, festive remixes and classic dance tracks from Drum and Bass to 90s Ibiza tunes.

Special guests include Santa, The Grinch and Hans the Raver Chimp. Photo: Supplied

Attendees can expect an immersive atmosphere with lighting, lasers, UV effects, smoke, bubbles and confetti.

Special guests will include Santa, the Grinch and Hans the Raver Chimp, with Santa even performing a DJ set.

Children can enjoy crafts, face painting and bracelet-making, while adults can use a licensed bar.

The company emphasises safety and inclusivity, with bag searches, limited seating and quieter sensory sessions available for those who prefer a gentler experience.

All proceeds from the events will support the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.

Tickets are available online.

In addition to the family raves, Grantham Events Company is also hosting K-Pop, Demons & Hunters Christmas parties at Grantham College and a second one at Newark Town Hall, offering interactive performances, competitions and crafting activities suitable for all ages.

From glow sticks to festive beats, these events aim to bring families together for unforgettable Christmas memories.

Here’s when each event takes place:

- Sunday, November 30 – 3pm to 5pm, The Centre at Elsea Park, Bourne, PE10 0US. HANDS UP! Christmas Family Rave with DJs, Santa, crafts and a licensed bar. Tickets £12 from www.tickettailor.com.

- Saturday, December 6 – 2pm to 4pm, The Refectory, Grantham College, NG31 9AP. K-Pop, Demons & Hunters Christmas Party with interactive performances, sing-alongs, craft activities and best-dressed competition. Tickets £8 from www.tickettailor.com.

- Saturday, December 13 – 3pm to 5pm, Edwards Bar and Lounge, Grantham, NG31 6LR. HANDS UP! Christmas Family Rave with DJs, Santa, crafts and a licensed bar. Tickets £12 from www.tickettailor.com.

- Sunday, December 14 – 3pm to 5pm, Newark Town Hall, NG24 1DU. HANDS UP! Christmas Family Rave with DJs, Santa, crafts and a licensed bar. Tickets £12 from www.tickettailor.com.

- Sunday, December 14 – 6pm to 8pm, Newark Town Hall, NG24 1DU. K-Pop, Demons & Hunters Christmas Party featuring sing-alongs, interactive performances, crafts and best-dressed competitions. Tickets £9 from www.tickettailor.com.