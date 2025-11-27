A couple are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary by helping a charity.

Gordon and Jean Taylor, who live in Great Ponton, mark 50 years of marriage this month, and are asking friends and family to help them support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as a gift.

The couple have lived in the area for more than 40 years, and last year celebrated their 80th and 81st birthdays in a similar way, asking not for gifts and cards, but for donations to the life-saving air ambulance service.

Gordon and Jean Taylor from Great Ponton. Photo: Iliffe Media

Gordon, who was part of the fundraising team that secured Great Ponton Village Centre for the community, as well as a long-standing member of the parish council, is known for a variety of roles in the community - one of them being as the bingo caller.

And while Gordon and Jean have plenty of other interests, they say the key to remaining happily married for so long has been working alongside one another to help others, and ‘not arguing’.