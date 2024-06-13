A Newark athlete won gold in the women’s 100m relay at the European Championships last night, marking successful championships debut.

Amy Hunt, a former Grantham Athletic Club runner, was part of the Great Britain athletics team at the Roma European Athletics Championships.

Earlier this week, the 22 year old reached the final of the women’s 100m.

Gold medalists Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita of Team Great Britain celebrate winning the Women’s 4x100m Relay

She finished seventh in 11.15 seconds in a race that was won by GB’s Dina Asher Smith.

A few days later, she was part of the women’s 4x100m quartet that qualified for last night’s (June 12) final on the last night of the championships.

Joining Hunt in the team was Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Daryll Neita and Asha Phillip.

The 4x100m Great Britain women's team were unbeatable, leading from the start to set a European lead of 41.91secs ahead of the French quartet in second and the Dutch team taking bronze.

“This has been such a journey for me, this really means so much,” Amy told the British Athletics team media.

“After injuries, after surgeries, after so much stress, to be able to stand here next to these lovely ladies, is incredible. I have been inspired by all of them up to this point in my journey.”

The quartet will be competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in July.

It caps an excellent season so far for Hunt as she continues her comeback from long-term illness and injury.

Earlier this season she competed at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, where she was a key part of Great Britain’s 4x100m team at the World Relays that earned abronze medal — and also qualified for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Last week, Hunt, who is currently studying at Cambridge University, finished third in the women’s 200m at the Stockholm Diamond League.

She is a former pupil of Kesteven Girls Grammar School.