A government minister has stepped in to call on council leaders to apologise over issues introducing a new recycling regime, dubbed "bingate".

South Kesteven District Council recently began asking residents to split paper and cardboard into purple-lidded bins.

However, the change has sparked criticism and outrage among residents due to a perceived hard-line approach to recycling bin contamination.

Michael Gove has intervened over purple-lidded bins in South Kesteven.

This has resulted in thousands of bins being labelled with “tags of shame” and the non-collection of numerous bins, including those belonging to vulnerable residents.

SKDC recently suspended the rejection of contaminated recycling bins to allow the public more time to adjust to the new way of working, particularly following reports of verbal abuse towards some workers.

Now, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Conservative MP Michael Gove, has intervened in the escalating situation, urging Coun Ashley Baxter, the Independent leader of South Kesteven District Council, to issue a formal apology to affected residents.

In a video recording, Mr Gove said: "South Kesteven District Council has had great Conservative representation in the past, but I am concerned about Ashley Baxter, the Independent leader, that the bingate scandal still hasn't had an appropriate answer or apology.

“I support good local government, whatever the party that is in charge. But the people of South Kesteven need answers, I suspect they need an apology - Ashley, over to you.”

He was prompted into action by Conservative Councillor Graham Jeal, who leads the opposition South Kesteven Coalition Group.

Coun Jeal also criticised the council's handling of the crisis, highlighting the damage to the council's reputation and the lack of community engagement in decision-making processes.

“The reputation of the council, built up over many years, has been severely damaged by this chaotic episode,” he said.

“There needs to be lessons learned and we need to work together with the community.”

However, Coun Baxter pushed back against the accusations, emphasising that the new recycling scheme was implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders and aimed at improving recycling rates in the area.

Coun Baxter defended the council's actions, stating that there was never a policy of "zero-tolerance" and that adjustments were made to accommodate residents during the transition period.

“Most bins were collected as usual. Some bins were rejected because of contamination. Most of these have now been collected after residents have had a further opportunity to sort their waste properly,” said Coun Baxter.

He said he didn’t know what Mr Gove had been told but accused the information of being “exaggerated, politicised and incorrect”.

“Nevertheless, I am pleased Mr Gove is showing such a keen interest in South Kesteven and I intend to invite him to visit our district and talk about the challenges facing local government finances and services at the earliest opportunity.

He issued his own challenge to Mr Gove to look at his own party’s actions, particularly around decisions such as those which led to the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre and the £1 million extra spent on St Martin’s Park in Stamford.

“Most householders are making every effort to support what we are doing. I thank everyone for their forbearance as we implement these new measures to improve recycling,” said Coun Baxter.

At Stamford Town Council on Tuesday night, former council leader Councillor Richard Cleaver issued his own apology over the rollout of separate paper and card waste.

“I apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents who have followed the rules and I’m sorry that some people have been inconvenienced due them not being aware of the new arrangements,” he said.

“I sympathise with those whose grey bins were rejected by them inadvertently putting the wrong things into them.

“SKDC underestimated the scale of the issue of people who cannot accommodate wheelie bins and who rely instead on bags for their waste.

“I am in daily conversations with officers and fellow cabinet members regarding how we can help those people who are unable to store four weeks’ worth of recycling waste on their premises as these collections will only be four-weekly from now on.”

He promised to further update town councillors before the next recycling collection week.