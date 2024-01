A multi-office town centre property is being auctioned next month.

The Maltings, in Wharf Road, Grantham, will be going to auction on Thursday, February 22, at Nottingham Racecourse, with a guide price of £850,000.

The property comprises of seven office suites, totalling 14,684 sq ft and also comes with 48 car parking spaces, including 31 on Station Road.

The Maltings, Wharf Road. Photo courtesy of Right Move

The building is also Grade II listed and has a rent reserve of £86,047, which has scope to increase.