Stallholders are being sought for a new Christmas Market.

Grantham House is set to host its first Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday, November 29 and 30, showcasing a range of local crafts and festive gifts.

The National Trust property, which opened in April this year, want to become a hub for the community, offering visitors a mindful escape in the heart of Grantham.

Grantham House. Photo: Daniel Jaines

The market will run alongside the town’s other seasonal events, including St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival with an ice rink, and the Grantham Christmas Fayre and Festival Lights Switch-On, creating a vibrant festive weekend for families and shoppers alike.

Henry Cutten, local partnerships co-ordinator at Grantham House, said: “Christmas is a real time for togetherness and community, so a market was always in the plans for us. We’re delighted to add to a truly festive weekend in the town.”

Visitors are also able to enjoy a new hot food menu, which launched at Grantham House from October 20.

Stallholders interested in joining the market are encouraged to email grantham@nationaltrust.org.uk to apply.

Grantham House is free to enter and open daily from 10am to 4pm throughout winter.