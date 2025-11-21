The wait is almost over because tonight the winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025 will be revealed.

The awards, sponsored by Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

Over the past few months we have showcased all the incredible companies which are shortlisted for an award.

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 - will you be on our photo this year?

And tonight, ten winners will be crowned across the categories in a black-tie ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington. Guests are asked to arrive at 6.30pm.

From our shortlisted businesses, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judges’ Prestige Award.

Sponsors and finalists in our categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal. A disco by Pro Discos and Entertainment will follow the ceremony.

We’ll also be taking charity donations and the proceeds from the night will be split between Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham - our Best Social Enterprise finalists. Cash donations are preferred.

Our finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd) - Gentleman Jim's Retreat, Nxt Gen Coaching and Pawtector.

Apprentice of the Year - Harley Ebb of The Property Franchise Group, Lucy Potter of K2 Accountancy Group and Ryan King of JRL Brickwork Ltd.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - Grantham Foodbank and the Rotary Club of Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - Angel Med Ltd, PVS Media and ZeroSmart Ltd

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by Enva) - Project Waste, St Wulfram's Church and ZeroSmart Ltd

Business of the Year (open for sponsorship) - JRL Brickwork Ltd, Tribe Leisure Ltd and WCF Chandlers

Employee of the Year (Open for sponsorship) - Callum Kurtis of Rocket Door Frames, Sarah Tinkler of Oak Mortgages and Sophie Hull of Mark Bates Ltd.

Businessperson of the Year - James Laurie of Amberly Ltd, Jennifer Lowe of Scots Hair Design Ltd and Nathan Nicholas-Barry of Nathan's Kitchen Co.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year (open for sponsorship) - Olive Tree, Scots Hair Design Ltd and The Reading Room.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship) - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Ltd, Inara Systems Ltd and Primrose and Bee Design.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle Engineering Services and Enva, category sponsors Downtown, PVS Media and South Kesteven District Council, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Listers BMW, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, table sponsor Domestic Bliss, decoration sponsor Party Balloons and Events and trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering Solutions.

Good luck to all our finalists.

There will be coverage of the ceremony online at www.lincsonline.co.uk and on the IM news app after the event tonight.