A grassroots football club has fallen victim to crime, causing it a “significant and disappointing setback” in the lead up to the preseason.

Long Bennington Football Club’s John Deere tractor and mowing deck were stolen from the club’s container at Long Bennington playing fields sometime overnight on June 5.

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation into the theft, which is thought to have happened in the early hours on the Wednesday.

The club's John Deere tractor and mowing deck were stolen. Photo: Long Bennington FC

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to share this with the force.

Club registration secretary and u16's manager James Oldbury said: "The theft of our tractor and mowing deck has been a significant and disappointing setback for the club.

“As a grassroots football club run by volunteers, maintaining the pitches in the close season will now be a major challenge. This disruption could negatively impact the start of preseason in July.

“The local community and wider football community have been incredibly supportive and we've received offers of help with equipment to tide us over in the interim."

Long Bennington FC's volunteers face a major challenge maintaining the pitches after the club's tractor was stolen. Photo: Long Bennington FC

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report at 9.22am on June 5 that a green and yellow John Deere tractor had been stolen from a container located at Long Bennington playing fields, possibly in the early hours of the morning.

“We are continuing to investigate and would encourage anyone who saw suspicious activity or has information, to contact us on 101 quoting Incident 90 of June 5.”