A town’s parks have once again been recognised for their beauty, heritage and community care.

Wyndham Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and Dysart Park have once again secured Green Flag status from Keep Britain Tidy, marking continued recognition of Grantham’s green spaces.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “Here at SKDC we couldn’t be prouder of our parks and the work that our staff and volunteers put into keeping them looking beautiful.

Wyndham Park has retained its Green Flag and Green Heritage status for another year. Photo: SKDC

“We are truly proud of their achievements and thank them for their hard work.”

Wyndham Park, created in 1924 as the town’s war memorial and later renamed for Lieutenant Hon. William Reginald Wyndham, has now achieved its 14th Green Flag award.

The park includes play areas, tennis courts, a splash pad, an orchard and a visitor centre.

Dysart Park secured a Green Flag for the third year running for its open space and bandstand. Photo: SKDC

It also earned Green Heritage Site Accreditation from Historic England for its heritage management.

Just a short walk away, Queen Elizabeth Park has kept its Green Flag for a fifth year.

Bordering the River Witham, it features woodland, meadows and a wetland, and is recognised as a haven for wildlife.

Queen Elizabeth Park was recognised for its natural beauty, including meadows and wetlands. Photo: SKDC

Dysart Park, awarded for the third year running, offers open green space, a play area and historic bandstand.

A natural spring and wildflowers add to its charm and biodiversity.

Green Flag Award Scheme manager Paul Todd added: “Congratulations to everyone involved… who have worked tirelessly to ensure that they achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.”