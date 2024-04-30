Lincolnshire’s 'first-ever' Green councillor has left the party and resigned her position on South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet.

The South Lincolnshire Green Party confirmed today (Tuesday) that Councillor Patsy Ellis had resigned from the party.

A party statement said: “We are disappointed, but we wish Coun Ellis well.”

Councillor Patsy Ellis.

Coun Ellis had previously been joint cabinet member for Environment and Waste; however, it is reported she has also stood down from that role.

The party confirmed that Coun Rhys Baker will remain in his role as cabinet member for environment and waste.

“Our Green councillors on South Kesteven District Council, Vanessa Smith, Rhys Baker, and Emma Baker, have built a strong reputation on the council and will continue to work hard for their community,” said the party statement.

The South Lincolnshire Green Party celebrated Councillor Ellis’ election in May 2023 when she became Lincolnshire’s first-ever Green councillor - taking one of the three seats in the Grantham St Vincents ward.

Councillor Dr Smith was next to win on the night in the former leader Councillor Kelham Cooke’s Casewick seat, and she was quickly followed by the Councillors Mr and Mrs Baker in Bourne Austerby.

Coun Ellis has been contacted for further comment. Her party listing on the council’s website now reads: “Independent (unaligned and not a political group on the council).”