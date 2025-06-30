Grieving families have paid tribute to two teenagers who tragically died after a crash.

Close friends Harrison Carter (18) and George Stephenson (17) lost their lives after an incident at Marston, near Grantham, on June 20.

Harrison Carter and George Stephenson. Photos submitted by the families

The crash involved a black Kia Niro and a blue Ford Fiesta, and happened at 1.46am on Toll Bar Road near the junction with Green Lane. Harrison and George, both pupils at The King’s School in Grantham, were passengers in the Kia.

In a statement, Harrison’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone, particularly our friends, family, The Kings School and Lincolnshire Police for the compassion and support shown to us following the terrible accident, that took our beloved son Harrison and his best friend George in the early hours of Friday, June 20.

“Harrison touched so many lives and was a bright, talented and beautiful person both inside and out.

Harrison Carter. Photo issued by the family.

“As you can imagine, we are utterly heartbroken.

“Due to the nature of the accident, many families have been affected and our thoughts are with all those involved.”

George’s family have also urged the public not to speculate about the incident.

George Stephenson. Photo issued by the family

They said: “We, as a family, would like to thank everyone for their support at this incredibly difficult time.

“Losing George in such a tragic accident, has devastated us all, and our lives will never be the same again. He brought so much love and joy to so many people and was a truly kind and caring boy.

“Whilst we deal with our loss, and the police continue their investigation, we urge people not to speculate on the cause of this accident.

“Many lives have been shattered and nothing will bring our beautiful boy home.”

There’s ongoing investigation into the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via 101 or email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk with incident reference number 15 of June 20.