A grieving mother has called on the NHS to better support parents facing difficult diagnoses or lost babies, after her own son died just seconds after birth.

Ellie Parker, 21, of Grantham, gave birth to her and her partner Ben Harper’s son Noah Harper on April 10, at 33 weeks and four days. He died at 38 seconds old from acrania anencephaly — a condition characterised by incomplete skull and brain development in foetuses.

Ellie Parker is calling for the NHS to offer more support for bereaved parents. Photo: Supplied

From the point of Noah’s diagnosis, when Ellie was 12 weeks pregnant, to now, five months after his death, Ellie feels she has been left unsupported. She says she has struggled due to, what she says is, a lack of care offered by the NHS for parents in her situation. She is sharing her story because she wants to see better support offered in the future.

She said: “What I’d like to see is the NHS doing a lot more than they’re doing now. Instead of just giving parents that diagnosis and leaving them to fend for themselves, I want the NHS to start realising that at the end of the day you’ve got to start supporting those grieving parents, instead of telling them sit back and wait for something to happen, or hold out hope — sort of ‘we’re going to be here to support you’ and ‘if there’s any worries contact us’.

“I didn’t really have such a great experience in pregnancy, that experience of having my first baby was torn away from me by constant worry, and feeling alone and stressed.”

She explained that after Noah’s death, she had “begged” for support from the Lincolnshire Crisis Team, which is run by the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. At that point she had been told it would be available — only to later receive a letter saying it would be a six-month wait. Even now, she feels she is still in “limbo”.

“We were told originally that we would have the support that we needed,” Ellie added.

“I was put under a bereavement midwife [by Nottingham University Hospitals], but she’s been no help because every time I’ve tried to contact her to try and see if she can come out and see me and have a conversation with me about how I’m feeling she ignores me for weeks on end and then gets back to me as if it’s not important.

“I was going through quite a rough patch, I’ve always suffered quite badly with my mental health even before being pregnant, and afterwards it just got worse. They said to me while I was crying my eyes out and begging for help that they would get that help for me straight away, and then lo and behold I get a letter from the NHS saying ‘no you’ve got to wait six months’.

“It feels like no matter what I try to do to get that help, and find that support out there for people who’ve gone through the same thing I have, it’s non-existent.

“I’m still waiting to this day, and everyday I’m getting worse without that support. I don’t really have people around me that understand, what can I do.

“That’s what I want to get out there. To push the NHS to provide that support, because there’s support out there for the new parents that have got their baby with them alive, there’s loads of support, but there’s just not enough support for the grieving parents.”

Ellie’s care began at Grantham Hospital, where she explained that the only choice of care she was offered, when the problem with the baby was discovered, was to terminate the pregnancy.

Then, she was referred to Lincoln Hospital which offered either the termination or for her to continue with the pregnancy. She had been told there was a slight possibility of a misdiagnosis, a hope which she chose to cling to.

She said: “Lincoln Hospital kept losing our scans, and obviously knowing how important it was for us to keep those as memories. So then we went from Lincoln Hospital to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and that’s where we stayed until he was born. There wasn’t really much support for us, they just diagnosed our son with that condition and they didn’t give us any support, nothing, it was just ‘get on with it’.

“It was such a devastating thing to hear, and obviously I didn’t know much about that condition myself — I’d never even heard of it until it was first mentioned to me. There’s not much out there, you can Google it but it doesn’t really tell you much.

“It was that feeling that maybe there is hope, that maybe they’ve misdiagnosed — because that’s what they told us at the beginning, that there could be a small chance of a misdiagnosis. We held out that hope that maybe everything was fine, and it turned out it wasn’t.”

She added that at some appointments with doctors they seemed to not know why she was there, adding: “They expected us to tell them what to do, but well, we had no idea.”

Additionally, she explained that she felt she had been “left alone” when she first went into labour, saying: “They knew he wasn’t going to survive, so they had no respect for either of us,”

After Noah’s birth, she says that while keepsakes like hand prints and clothes were offered, she had limited time with him for cuddles as he had been wrapped in too many towels in his cold cot — again something she said was a “lack of care” shown by the hospital.

She added that while she and Ben had been told about some charities, there was not enough support from professionals regarding both parents’ mental health.

Now Ellie wants to prevent other bereaved parents going through similar struggles as they have, and is calling on the NHS to step up its support services to ensure expectant parents facing serious diagnosis or infant loss are not left fending for themselves.

She is also keen to raise awareness of Noah’s condition, acrania anencephaly, in the hope for a cure in the future.

“Not many people seem to know much about that condition, there’s no cure, there’s nothing that can help. We need to start making cures for things like that to prevent anyone else losing any babies in the future.” Ellie added.

Tracy Pilcher, chief nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH), which runs Queen’s Medical Centre, said: "I am very sorry to hear of the concerns that Ms Parker has shared, our thoughts remain with Ms Parker and her family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We always encourage feedback from families and would encourage Ms Parker to get in touch with our Patient Liaison service so that we can listen to her concerns and investigate as appropriate.

“Although we cannot comment on cases directly, due to patient confidentiality, we can confirm that families who have babies with a prognosis such as acrania anencephaly are offered bereavement support after the birth of their baby via our specialist bereavement teams within the perinatal services at NUH.

“The bereavement midwife and bereavement nurse service provides practical and emotional support for families facing the loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

“When parents are facing decisions as difficult as this, we always strive to ensure that they are given the appropriate information to make informed decisions that they are comfortable with."

A United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Grantham and Lincoln Hospitals, spokesman said: "We would like to offer out sincerest condolences to Ellie Parker and her family at this difficult time.

"We cannot comment on individual cases, but we would strongly urge anyone that has concerns about their care to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service.

"Alternatively, the Lincolnshire Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership is always seeking feedback on families' maternity journeys in our hospitals, which is used to help understand how we can improve our services.

"Our maternity teams have a range of support on offer to families at all stages pregnancy, including specialist midwives for mental health and bereavement to provide support or referrals for families experiencing trauma or loss."

A spokesman at LPFT said: “We want to emphasise our commitment to providing high quality mental health support for women and birthing people during and following a pregnancy, especially following a bereavement. We know losing a baby is a distressing time and would like to pass on our condolences.

“We cannot comment on individual cases, but we would strongly urge anyone that has concerns about their care to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service.

“In Lincolnshire we have a perinatal trauma and loss care service, which supports women and birthing people experiencing complicated or traumatic grief following a trauma and loss. This service accepts referrals after six months, as we recognise there is a process of grieving that happens, and the type of therapies the service offers are most helpful when someone’s grieving is extended, or they have experienced complex trauma.

“United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust maternity teams also have a range of support on offer to families at all stages pregnancy, including specialist midwives for mental health and bereavement to provide support or referrals for families experiencing trauma or loss.

“Where people have an existing mental health team, we will continue to support them through their existing care team with any additional support they may require, and if people have an urgent crisis in their mental health NHS 111 mental health option directs people to our mental health professionals in Lincolnshire who can arrange suitable follow-on where required.”