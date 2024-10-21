Football groundhopper Daniel Turner visits Grantham Town Football Club
A man who travels to different football clubs around the country has paid a visit to Grantham.
Groundhopper Daniel Turner, also known as @puffpuff65 on X (formerly Twitter), paid a visit to Grantham Town Football Club on Saturday (October 19).
Daniel travelled to the South Kesteven Stadium to watch the Gingerbreads beat Coventry Sphinx 2-1.
In a tweet, Daniel said: “Good days hopping in Grantham, not my intended choice but was one of those grounds I had been putting off for ages because of the athletics track.
“But glad it’s done now.”
Before watching the match, he also visited The Tollemache Inn but then left as he found it too “pricey”.
Daniel has more than 6,000 followers on X and Grantham Town was his 875th club to visit.