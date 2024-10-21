A man who travels to different football clubs around the country has paid a visit to Grantham.

Groundhopper Daniel Turner, also known as @puffpuff65 on X (formerly Twitter), paid a visit to Grantham Town Football Club on Saturday (October 19).

Daniel travelled to the South Kesteven Stadium to watch the Gingerbreads beat Coventry Sphinx 2-1.

Didn’t think I’d end up here today but I have arrived in Grantham, Wetherspoons for lunch now pic.twitter.com/l11a9Q23ea — Daniel Turner⚽️ 🏟️ 8️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@puffpuff65) October 19, 2024

In a tweet, Daniel said: “Good days hopping in Grantham, not my intended choice but was one of those grounds I had been putting off for ages because of the athletics track.

“But glad it’s done now.”

Game 64 of 2024/25

Ground 875

Northern Premier League Midlands Division

Grantham Town v Coventry Sphinx#Groundhopping pic.twitter.com/YHpd6ZwVKG — Daniel Turner⚽️ 🏟️ 8️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@puffpuff65) October 19, 2024

Before watching the match, he also visited The Tollemache Inn but then left as he found it too “pricey”.

Daniel has more than 6,000 followers on X and Grantham Town was his 875th club to visit.